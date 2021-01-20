David J Yvars Group Invests $573,000 in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. David J Yvars Group owned 0.27% of Neuronetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 225,923 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $321.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

