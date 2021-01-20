David J Yvars Group Invests $256,000 in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after buying an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 51.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $175.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.56 and its 200-day moving average is $158.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $187.43.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

