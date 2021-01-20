David J Yvars Group Invests $222,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.