David J Yvars Group Buys Shares of 44,030 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,000. Five Below makes up 5.2% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. David J Yvars Group owned approximately 0.08% of Five Below as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Five Below by 422.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Five Below by 20.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Five Below by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Five Below by 44.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $231,000.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.43. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $197.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.26.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

