David J Yvars Group Acquires Shares of 5,036 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

David J Yvars Group bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 51.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

