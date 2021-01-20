Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) rose 6% on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.67. Approximately 2,317,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,266,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLAY. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Longbow Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.
In other news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.07.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
