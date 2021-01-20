Datum Price Tops $0.0007 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. Datum has a market cap of $704,817.19 and approximately $134,447.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Datum has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

