Datawallet Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Datawallet has a total market cap of $64,209.78 and approximately $25.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 54.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00524549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.52 or 0.03834216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

