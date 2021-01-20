Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu Sells 400,000 Shares

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,770.

Andrew Jong Soo Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 100,000 shares of Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$19,000.00.

DM stock opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. Datametrex AI Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data and artificial intelligence services in Canada and Korea. Its product is NexaIntelligence, a social-media discovery and monitoring platform to extract actionable insights out of discussions to inform decision-making. The company is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

