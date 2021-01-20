Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu Sells 400,000 Shares

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,770.

Andrew Jong Soo Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 13th, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 100,000 shares of Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$19,000.00.

DM stock opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. Datametrex AI Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data and artificial intelligence services in Canada and Korea. Its product is NexaIntelligence, a social-media discovery and monitoring platform to extract actionable insights out of discussions to inform decision-making. The company is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

