DATA (DTA) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, DATA has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. DATA has a market cap of $4.51 million and $334,541.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00525294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.16 or 0.03918201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016187 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013003 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

