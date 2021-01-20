Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.77 ($72.67).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €56.18 ($66.09) on Tuesday. Danone S.A. has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50-day moving average is €53.26 and its 200 day moving average is €55.06.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

