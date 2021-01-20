Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stake Lifted by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Daktronics accounts for about 1.7% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC owned 0.88% of Daktronics worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Daktronics by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Daktronics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

DAKT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. 172,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $326.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.