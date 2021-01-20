Dajin Lithium Corp. (DJI.V) (CVE:DJI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.11

Dajin Lithium Corp. (DJI.V) (CVE:DJI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 124946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$17.51 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00.

About Dajin Lithium Corp. (DJI.V) (CVE:DJI)

Dajin Lithium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It explores for lithium, potash, and boron minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in Teels Marsh Project that covers 403 placer claims covering an area of approximately 3,202 hectares located in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada; and Alkali Lake project, which include 10 placer claims situated in the Alkali Spring valley of Esmeralda county, Nevada.

