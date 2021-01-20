DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $83.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -153.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $583,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 70,681 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 70,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

