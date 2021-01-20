CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Trading 6.9% Higher

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.48. 608,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 437,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

The firm has a market cap of $391.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

