Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s current price.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,789. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

