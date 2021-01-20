Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

CPIX opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.41% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

