Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Trading Up 16.3%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) was up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 616,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 260,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

CUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $444.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

