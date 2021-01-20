CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

CubeSmart stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,393 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 386.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 648,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 323.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 561,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 428,788 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,348,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,443,000 after acquiring an additional 421,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 34.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 312,204 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

