CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Holdings Cut by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,902 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of CTS worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 94.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 553,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTS. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CTS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. 165,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

