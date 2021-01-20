CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 40,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $214.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.183 per share. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $53,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 25.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 138.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

