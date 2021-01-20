CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.51

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.51 and last traded at $124.23, with a volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.86.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.62.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $273,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,153.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $750,585. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,872,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

