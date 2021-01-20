CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $147.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $127.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $229,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $273,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $750,585. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

