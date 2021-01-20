CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSLLY traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.08. 146,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,245. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CSL has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $117.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSLLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

