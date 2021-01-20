Cryptopay Reaches Market Cap of $4.95 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $1,459.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.00526873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.21 or 0.03853455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013014 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

