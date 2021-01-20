Crypto Village Accelerator Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 47.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and $37,803.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00508132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.41 or 0.03789762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00015874 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

