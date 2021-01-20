Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after acquiring an additional 958,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 189,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xylem by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,324 shares of company stock worth $4,545,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

