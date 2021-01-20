Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 672 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

