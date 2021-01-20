Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 360 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

