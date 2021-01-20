Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $159.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $164.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.15.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

