Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter worth $1,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Telefónica by 8.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,799 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter worth $215,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.22%. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

