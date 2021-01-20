Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,791.74 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,391,725.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,828 shares in the company, valued at $19,152,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $14,283,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,153,436.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,561 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,193 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

