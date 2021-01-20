Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of WMB opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

