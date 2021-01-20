Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $552,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $166.51 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $179.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.