Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 36,090 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 587,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 160,991 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COOP. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

