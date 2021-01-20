Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Up 19.8% in December

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 474,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

CCRN stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.