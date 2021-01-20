Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

CCRN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 6,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

