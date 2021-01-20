Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $72.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,054. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after buying an additional 2,912,057 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,779,000 after acquiring an additional 251,072 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crocs by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 539,672 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $44,824,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

