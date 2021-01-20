Critical Survey: Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) & Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Telephone and Data Systems and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 0 0 4 1 3.20 Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 1 0 0 0 1.00

Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $30.90, suggesting a potential upside of 49.78%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Telephone and Data Systems pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 4.32% 4.08% 2.00% Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 5.20% 11.59% 2.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.18 billion 0.85 $121.00 million $1.03 20.03 Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion N/A $229.04 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has higher revenue and earnings than Telephone and Data Systems.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom beats Telephone and Data Systems on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers wireline services to residential customers comprising broadband and digital television video services, as well as voice services, such as local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; broadband, IP-based, and hosted voice and collaboration services to small- and medium-sized businesses; and wireline services to traditional interexchange and wireless carriers. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates 262 retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through website and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services; network infrastructure management, an integrated solution for leasing out, managing, monitoring, and maintaining network equipment; and Virtual PBX, which include communications services and office telephony solutions. It also offers antivirus solutions; Corporate TV, a service that includes interactive TV for corporate customers, and Hotel TV for the hospitality industry; Demo video surveillance platform; Netris CCTV platform, an integrated multifunctional CCTV platform; video analytics subsystem, a solution enabling vendor's video analytics algorithms to be connected to the Netris CCTV platform; Netris VoD Server, a CCTV video core enabling video stream reception, recording, broadcasting, and retransmission system; and Netris iStream ITX, a local programmable camcorder for isolated areas. In addition, the company offers Solar Dozor 7 and Solar webProxy, which are cybersecurity services; scoring and marketing products; VPN mobile and VPN SOHO products; software-defined network/network function virtualization solutions; NVIDIA Geforce NOW, a cloud gaming service; and submarine cables. Further, it provides satellite communication network, TV infrastructure, voice ICT and data transport network, access network, internet access, Wi-Fi, cloud-based video surveillance and analytics, data center infrastructure, information security, over the top video, telemedicine, online education, broadband, and convergence and mobile services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

