Critical Review: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) vs. TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) and TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TheMaven shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of TheMaven shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liberty Global and TheMaven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -17.20% -15.47% -4.08% TheMaven N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Liberty Global and TheMaven, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 TheMaven 1 1 4 0 2.50

Liberty Global presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than TheMaven.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TheMaven has a beta of -0.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global and TheMaven’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $11.54 billion 1.24 $11.52 billion N/A N/A TheMaven N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. The company also provides community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, its cable operations comprise various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as offers digital video recorders, multimedia home gateway systems, and various mobile applications. The company's channel offerings include general entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. Further, it provides mobile services, such as voice, short message service, and Internet access; and circuit-switched telephony services. Additionally, the company offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

