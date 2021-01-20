Critical Metals Plc (CRTM.L) (LON:CRTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.50

Shares of Critical Metals Plc (CRTM.L) (LON:CRTM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.10), with a volume of 8346143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

About Critical Metals Plc (CRTM.L) (LON:CRTM)

Critical Metals Plc intends to acquire equity interests in companies or businesses with a view to complete an investment or reverse takeover in the natural resources development and production sector. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

