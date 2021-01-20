Critical Contrast: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) and AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) and AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AMMO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of AMMO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Axon Enterprise and AMMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -6.37% -5.57% -3.77% AMMO N/A -42.33% -19.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axon Enterprise and AMMO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $530.86 million 19.72 $880,000.00 $0.01 16,470.00 AMMO $2.77 million 150.99 -$2.86 million N/A N/A

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than AMMO.

Risk & Volatility

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMMO has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axon Enterprise and AMMO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 4 4 0 2.50 AMMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $118.25, suggesting a potential downside of 27.95%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than AMMO.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats AMMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system; and provides hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

