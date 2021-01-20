Critical Comparison: Concentrix (CNXC) vs. Its Competitors

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) is one of 194 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Concentrix to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Concentrix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Concentrix Competitors 1104 5555 10285 300 2.57

Concentrix presently has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.01%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 8.29%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix N/A N/A N/A Concentrix Competitors -29.64% -42.85% -28.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $4.72 billion $164.81 million 19.52 Concentrix Competitors $2.76 billion $342.48 million 5.13

Concentrix has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Concentrix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Concentrix beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. Its solutions facilitate communication between its clients and their customers, provide analytics and process optimization, and support client-centric operations and back-office processing across the enterprise. The company offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and ecommerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Fremont, California.

