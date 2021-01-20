CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 147,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $198.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.07. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

