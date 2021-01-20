CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,977.16

CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,977.16 and traded as high as $3,341.00. CRH plc (CRH.L) shares last traded at $3,278.00, with a volume of 925,955 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price on shares of CRH plc (CRH.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The company has a market capitalization of £25.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,977.16.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

