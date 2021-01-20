Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 3,005 Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $164.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.29. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

