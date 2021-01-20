Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $507.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

