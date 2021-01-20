Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,042.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 467.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $50.66.

