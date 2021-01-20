Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.