Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $812,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $172.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.24 and a 200-day moving average of $138.70. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $311.87 billion, a PE ratio of -108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.